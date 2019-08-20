CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) – It’s day two of jury selection in the so-called ‘Stand Your Ground’ trial in Clearwater.

No one disputes that Michael Drejka fatally shot Markeis McGlockton 13 months ago in a fight that began over a handicapped parking space.

The shooting was caught on video and seen worldwide. Drejka’s manslaughter trial hinges on whether or not jurors believe the shooting was justifiable.

The defendant’s attorneys hope to prove that when McGlockton knocked Drejka to the ground, Drejka feared for his life. Prosecutors say Drejka started the fight by cursing at McGlockton’s girlfriend, causing the unarmed man to come to her aid.

There is also a question of whether Drejka should have realized before he fired that McGlockton was backing away.

The trial is expected to be fast-tracked and take only a few weeks.

Attorneys on both sides hope to have a jury seated by the end of the day.