MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a man outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade synagogue.

Carlints St. Louis, of Hallandale Beach, was taken into custody and arrested Tuesday for the July 28 shooting of Yosef Lipshutz.

Police say the gunman pulled up in front of the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple at NE 10th Avenue and 171st Street and shot Lipshutz in the legs.

He was driving a dark Chevy Impala and according to the arrest report, got out of the vehicle, took a “shooting stance” while pointing a gun at the victim and opened fire before getting back in the car and driving away.

In addition, the report states, St. Louis returned to the synogogue on multiple occasions while in a different vehicle after the shooting.

St. Louis is charged with attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to the arrest report.

He remains in jail without bond.

The victim is recovering.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.