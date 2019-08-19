MIAMI CBSMiami) – Those gathered at a rally in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday night hoped to put pressure on lawmakers for reform to the nation’s gun laws.

The group met ahead of the first day of school in Miami-Dade. Some held signs that read, “bulletproof backpacks are not the solution.”

“If you’re angry, frustrated, heartbroken, then let me hear you say enough,” one student said.

“Moms Demand Action” led this rally at the Goulds Community Center. This included mothers who have children whose lives were taken from gun violence.

“We can’t sit down. we got to stand up. We got to fight. We got to fight this gun violence,” Romania Dukes said.

The main goal is to put pressure on senators to return to Capitol Hill to draft a bill and vote. The House Judiciary Committee has already said it will return early from August recess to vote on three gun violence reform bills. After two recent mass shootings, Republican Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will address gun control once they return to Washington D.C.

“I think of my father every single time I hear of shootings,” Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said.

Democratic lawmakers like the congresswoman talked about how gun violence personally impacted them. State Representative Dotie Joseph said two relatives were killed from gun violence. She wants action now.

“Listen, thoughts and prayers are nice but they’re a cop-out. Faith without works is dead,” Joseph said.

Shortly after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, President Trump tweeted both sides should roll immigration reform and stricter background checks into one legislative package. They will now wait and see if they will get the changes they want.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to consider banning high capacity magazines and look into background checks. We are waiting to learn how the majority led Senate Republicans will respond.