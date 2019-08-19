MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement from agencies around Miami-Dade joined forces with the group Community Against Youth Violence to talk strategies in enforcing a teen curfew.

It was a table discussion with officers from multiple police departments ranging from Hialeah to North Miami Beach.

A county ordinance prohibits teens under 17 from being out after 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Midnight on Friday and Saturday unless they have an exception.

Miami-Dade Police Directors Juan Perez stressed enforcing the curfew as a way to drive down youth crime and violence. He also talked about the importance of having a partner in the community to help them do that.

“We gotta be thankful that we have people within our own community willing to step up and take matters into their own hands and today what we have here is a partnership with law enforcement and a community-based organization that will follow up on curfew violations,” he said.

Community Against Youth Violence will conduct a home visit to do an assessment on children within 72 hours who have violated curfew. If a child repeatedly violates the ordinance, their parents could face an up to a $500 fine.