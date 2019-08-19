



OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) – They say that ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’, but in Oakland Park, one guy took it a little too far after pulling a sword on another man.

It happened on July 15th and it was caught on a home’s surveillance system.

A man said he’d gone for a jog around his neighborhood when he came upon a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home near Prospect Road and Northwest 11th Terrace.

The jogger also noticed another was going through it looking for ‘hidden treasures’. The jogger stopped and decided to look around as well and found a black heavy-duty dump cart he decided to stake claim to.

The other man became angry, feeling he had rights over the pile since he was there first. The two exchanged words, but the jogger took the cart and ran behind it as he pushed the item home.

Once the jogger arrived at this home, he realized he was followed by the man, who was carrying what appeared to be a red stick. As the man got closer to the jogger, he removed a long sword from a red sheath and began swinging it at the jogger as he tried to wrestle the cart away.

WATCH: MAN WITH SWORD FIGHTS FOR PLASTIC CART

The jogger eventually told the man the attack was being captured on video. The man saw the camera and left, but threatened to return.

The jogger said he left the cart sitting in his front yard. Minutes later, he spotted a woman approach and drag the cart away from his yard as she flung insults at the jogger.

Broward sheriff’s detectives believe the man with the sword and the woman know each other.

Anyone who recognizes the man with the sword or the woman is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.