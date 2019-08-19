



OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — The family of a young boy who died in a sweltering hot daycare van want someone arrested for his death and they protested Monday night in Oakland Park.

Two-year-old Noah Sneed died July 29 after being left alone in a van for about five hours in front of Ceressa’s Daycare and Preschool.

In a Broward County inspection report, it was found that Sneed was left alone in the van for five hours and several mistakes were made, including the vehicle’s child safety alarm being turned off and a transportation log left incomplete. According to Broward County regulations, the driver must physically inspect each van seat before turning off the alarm and a second worker is supposed to do a sweep of the van to make sure no child is left behind.

“We’re not understanding how they have not made an arrest. They keep saying they’re waiting on a medical report. But you know they were negligent,” said Cresa Brown, Noah’s great aunt. “My niece is heartbroken about her son. She misses her son. We are heartbroken about Noah and we want justice.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating Noah’s death as manslaughter.

The daycare is now permanently closed.