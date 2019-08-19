



SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A tragic accident on the island of Ibiza just east of Spain has claimed the life of a 33-year-old medical resident from Kendall Regional Medical Center.

He was less than two weeks away from starting his new job in the intensive care trauma unit at a Boston hospital.

According to the newspaper the Staten Island Advance, Dr. Daniel Sirovich and his fiancé, 28-Year-old Kristi Kelly, the couple had planned to go to a music festival in England. However, rainy weather prompted them to change their plans and they decided instead to go hiking in Ibiza.

Sirovich reportedly stepped away from a trail and fell more than 80 feet to his death. Family members are disputing a report that it happened while he was trying to take a photograph.

Kristi’s mother Mary Ann Kelly posted on Facebook, “He had the most beautiful soul and absolutely adored her as she does him.”

She told the newspaper that they had met 7 years ago in Miami and that she is studying to be a medical professional.

They most recently lived at an apartment in Doral.

A GoFundme page has raised more than $44,000 for burial and other expenses.

Peter Jude, a spokesman for Kendall Regional Medical Center, released a statement saying. “Dr. Daniel Sirovich was a wonderful member of the Kendall Regional Medical Center as he spent 3 years here as an emergency medicine resident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and all that knew him.”

There have been numerous posts on social media about Sirovich.

According to one of them, his colleagues are planning a private vigil at 6 p.m. inside Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Jude said, “I can neither confirm nor deny whether there is going to be a vigil. If it does happen, it will be private.”