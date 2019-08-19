  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A felony battery charge has been dropped against R & B singer Chris Brown in Tampa.

Hillsborough County prosecutors filed a notice Friday to drop the charge against Brown who had been accused of attacking a nightclub photographer two years ago.

The State Attorney’s Office released a statement saying there was insufficient evidence.

Tampa police say Brown was at the former AJA Channelside club following a concert in April 2017 when he punched a photographer working for the club. Brown was gone when police arrived.

Brown was arrested more than a year later in Palm Beach County. He was met by officers with a warrant while walking off stage after a July 2018 show.

Brown’s attorney, Kevin Napper, told the Tampa Bay Times Brown had been wrongfully accused and that prosecutors made the right decision.

