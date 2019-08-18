Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A temporarily fixed has been completed on a broken pipe that had been leaking raw sewage into the Oleta River State Park and surrounding areas.
Despite the fix, officials say you still should not swim there.
More than one-point-six million gallons of sewage had spilled since the leak was first detected last Sunday. The county says a contractor put in a suction device to collect the waste early Saturday morning.
They’re now working on a permanent fix.
Signs are up at beaches and parks affected by the spill.
