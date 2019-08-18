MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade students head back to class on Monday – the first day of their new school year.

Over the weekend, teachers and school staff made final preparations at their schools as the district is set to welcome back more than 350-thousand students.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has spent the last few days visiting schools across the county, including iPrep Academy where he serves as principal.

During a stop at Southwest Miami Senior High School on Sunday, Carvalho said

“Obviously with one day to go before the start of school we are scouring the entire district, ensuring that all systems are a go for tomorrow morning,” Carvalho said during a stop Sunday morning at Southwest Miami Senior High.

“We had a $60 million general obligation project right here at this school. And we are in the Academy of Finance, a NAF Academy, with its own Wall Street ticker. I mean we are building future-ready kids right here,” he added.

NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college and career ready.

Carvalho said the start of every new school year is like reawakening a sleeping giant and they’ve been preparing for Monday.

Over the past two weeks, emergency practice drills were held, new school police officers were sworn in, new school lunch menu items were rolled out, there were bus safety inspections and a dry run, and new teacher orientation.

Monday morning, drivers are urged to be on the lookout for 15 mph school zones and school buses.

“We will have as many as a thousand buses on the street as early as 5 a.m. Monday morning. I am urging drivers throughout the community to be cautious regarding yellow school buses. If you seen the arm extended, the stop sign, the lights are active, pay close attention, stop for the buses, stop for our children,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho added that Miami-Dade Public Schools is a AA school district, there are no F rated schools in Miami-Dade, he’s expecting a fantastic school year.