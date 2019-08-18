MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach at a Marathon gas station in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened Saturday morning, around 3:30 a.m., near NW 32nd Avenue and 79th Street.

“I saw him passed out and bleeding everywhere. I don’t know who did it,” one man told CBS4.

The man didn’t want his name made public since whoever is responsible is still on the run. The man said he alerted a worker inside that someone nearby needed help.

“His girl was standing over him holding the wound,” he said.

Investigators didn’t confirm the woman’s relation to the victim.

The injured man was then taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators are now working to learn what led to this and who is responsible.

If you know anything about this crime, investigators would like your help. Call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).