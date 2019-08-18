DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon is emerging as another home run hitter in a Colorado lineup loaded with big bats.

The second baseman continued his power surge with two more long balls to help the Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 11-4 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak in two months.

McMahon has homered in three straight games and four of his last five to set a career high with 17. He has four home runs on the current homestand.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” he said. “We’ve won the last couple of games, it feels good, good vibe around here now and hopefully we keep that rolling.”

The Rockies have a chance to sweep a series for the first time since taking three games against Arizona from June 18-20, which is the last time they had a three-game winning streak.

Despite sitting nine games back in the NL wild-card standings with 38 to play, they’re not giving up on the season.

“You never go away,” McMahon said. “A lot of baseball left, all we can focus on is trying to win ballgames and hope it works out.”

Charlie Blackmon, Ian Desmond and Trevor Story also went deep in support of starter German Márquez, who left after five innings with cramps. Márquez (12-5) doubled and struck out eight.

Márquez also exited his July 31 start against the Dodgers because of full-body cramping.

“It wasn’t similar at all,” he said through a translator. “I felt a little cramp and I didn’t want the same thing to happen.”

Jon Berti homered on Márquez’s second pitch but the Rockies scored one in the first and three in the second off Hector Noesi (0-3) to take control. It was 6-3 in the sixth when McMahon led off with his first homer of the night to spark a three-run inning. He and Desmond went back-to-back in the seventh.

McMahon has three multihomer games this season, his first full one in the majors.

“In the second half he’s gained some momentum,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He’s doing it at the highest level.”

Garrett Cooper homered and doubled for Miami, which is 3-12 in August.

“We started great but we didn’t get a lot going after the leadoff homer,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Hector hung in there and tried to mix and match, but it didn’t work out.”