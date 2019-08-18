  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) – One man is dead after an apparent accidental shooting in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade police said they received word of the shooting early Sunday morning at home in the 19800 block of Dothan Road. Arriving officers found a man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot would

The critically injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial South where he died.

Police say their investigation is still unclassified, however, the case is not of a criminal nature.

