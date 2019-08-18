  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

CRESTVIEW (CBSMiami/AP) – A man upset with his girlfriend used a front-end loader to dump a mound of dirt on a car with her inside.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Hunter Mills, 20, invited his girlfriend to talk with him at a dirt pit where he worked. Officials say the girlfriend arrived in a white sedan owned by someone else, and after he asked her a question, he used the tractor to dump a mound of dirt atop the car.

Hunter Mills is accused of using a front-end loader to dump a bucket of dirt on a car with his girlfriend inside. (Source: Twitter/Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s offices posted a photograph on social media showing dirt piled atop the car and spilling across the driver’s seat and elsewhere.

The girlfriend was not hurt.

Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief.

