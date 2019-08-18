Comments
CRESTVIEW (CBSMiami/AP) – A man upset with his girlfriend used a front-end loader to dump a mound of dirt on a car with her inside.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Hunter Mills, 20, invited his girlfriend to talk with him at a dirt pit where he worked. Officials say the girlfriend arrived in a white sedan owned by someone else, and after he asked her a question, he used the tractor to dump a mound of dirt atop the car.
The sheriff’s offices posted a photograph on social media showing dirt piled atop the car and spilling across the driver’s seat and elsewhere.
The girlfriend was not hurt.
Mills was charged with felony criminal mischief.
You must log in to post a comment.