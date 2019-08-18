PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man reportedly set a fire in a woman’s home after a dispute.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department says 30-year-old Richard Caldwell was arrested Saturday and charged with arson and burglary.
Police said Caldwell was involved in a dispute with the victim at a bar before she left with friends to go home. The woman found Caldwell inside her house, asked him to leave, and he said “you’re going to regret this,” while holding a bottle with lighter fluid.
The woman left and returned to find her home engulfed in flames.
Caldwell returned, and a K-9 trained dog detected fire accelerants on his shoes and in his vehicle.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.