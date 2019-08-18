  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Ty Russell
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a statewide search for a four-year-old from South Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for Tanner Swears. The child lives at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek on Northwest 55th Boulevard.

The boy’s mother told CBS4 News she hasn’t seen her son since Saturday afternoon after an argument with her husband, 55-year-old Stephen Swears, who is Tanner’s biological father. She told us Swears pulled a gun on her during an argument and then took off with their child. She said she just wants her son back home.

FDLE and Coconut Creek police believe Swears may be driving a silver 2013 Ford Mustang convertible. It’s Florida tag number is AIQ Z45. If you spot the vehicle orf see the child’s father, call 911.

