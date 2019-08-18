Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you love going to Walt Disney World, but hate having to go early in the to feel like you’re getting your money’s worth, there’s now a solution.
The resort is now offering a discount if you want to sleep in.
Starting Friday, you can get two-day tickets for as low as $88 a day. That’s almost a quarter off the regular price.
The catch is you can’t go to the park until after noon.
The so-called “sleep-in” tickets are good for any of the four parks in Orlando, but keep in mind, prices do change with the park’s variable pricing.
The offer lasts through mid-December.
