  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM5 Makeup Tips 4 You
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Walt Disney World

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you love going to Walt Disney World, but hate having to go early in the to feel like you’re getting your money’s worth, there’s now a solution.

The resort is now offering a discount if you want to sleep in.

Starting Friday, you can get two-day tickets for as low as $88 a day. That’s almost a quarter off the regular price.

The catch is you can’t go to the park until after noon.

The so-called “sleep-in” tickets are good for any of the four parks in Orlando, but keep in mind, prices do change with the park’s variable pricing.

The offer lasts through mid-December.

Comments