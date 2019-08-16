WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/CNN) – Summertime is perfect for enjoying the pool.

That’s especially true for homeowners lucky enough to have one on their property. But for a West Palm Beach family, they’ve been held hostage by a flock of uninvited guests.

“It’s a disaster, it’s a laughable disaster. You can’t make this up, that’s why it’s laughable,” said homeowner Anthony Casimano.

Casimano’s backyard and pool area have become overrun by vultures.

“They ripped all the screens out. They throw up, they pooped all over the place. They ripped out a pool fence down that you see around the pool,” he said.

Casimano says that was the first time. He spent three thousand dollars repairing everything and then, got an alert on his phone from his security system.

“There’s motion in the yard so I check it out and there must have been a hundred of them there,” he said.

Casimano lives in the Ibis community in West Palm Beach. He said the vultures have forced him and his family to leave their own home and go to New York.

“I have a two-year-old daughter that I can’t bring down there while the situation’s happening, they’ll probably attack her,” he said.

It’s not just the Casimanos. Their neighbors are having the same problem.

The president of the Ibis property owners association, Gordon Holness, said they’re doing everything they can to keep the vultures away. He said the problem is one homeowner keeps feeding the vultures.

Holness said they’ve given her a citation and a fine, even delivered a legal cease and desist letter, but nothing has worked yet.

Casimano has tried to do things himself. He placed balloons around the area and played music all day long, anything to keep the vultures away. Some days it worked, others it doesn’t.

“We have to get the situation taken care of before we come back down there. I’m not going to come down there and walk into a mess,” he said.