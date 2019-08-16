MIAMI (CBSMimai) – A man involved in the deadly shooting of a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway earlier this week has been arrested.

Kadel Piedrahita and his attorney arrived at the Miami police headquarters Friday morning.

Police have not said what Piedrahita is being charged with.

The shooting happened last Wednesday around 6 a.m. when a group of cyclists exchanged words with Piedrahita who was on a motorcycle.

Piedrahita posted a Facebook Live stream from traffic as he passed the group of cyclists heading in the same direction toward Key Biscayne.

On the video, he appears to know some of the cyclists. He can be heard saying, “We’re here. These are my people. A big hello to all the young people here. All my people are here. Say hello to all my friends who are going to Panama.”

Then something changed and curse words went back and forth in Spanish. Someone can be heard taunting the group to get into a fistfight and then there’s a yell to call the police. The video suddenly faces down when someone shouts ‘dispara, dispara’, which is Spanish for ‘shoot, shoot’. Then a gunshot is heard.

You also hear someone saying “Call the police. Call the police.” Another person is heard saying “Calm down. Calm down. Stop.”

Miami Fire Rescue said it was a bicyclist who was shot and he was transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he died hours later.

Piedrahita’s attorney admits there was bad blood between his client and the cyclist who died.