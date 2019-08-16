  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Raw sewage is still spilling into Miami-Dade County waterways.

The pipe burst near the bridge at 2500 NE 163td Street, and was discovered leaking over the weekend.

Miami-Dade sewage spill map. (Source: CBS4)

The county had hoped to have it fixed by Thursday, but the attempts failed.

The crack is under ground and under several feet of water.

As of Thursday night, more than 1,000,000 gallons had spilled.

The dirty water has led to warning signs being posted to stay out of the water at Greynolds Park, Oleta River State Park, and the beaches around the Haulover Inlet.

We have not heard a new estimate on when the leak might finally be capped.

