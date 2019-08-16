FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill woman was arrested after she reportedly left a child in a hot car for three hours.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Shantrell Mitchell drove to the BU’s Wholesale on Powerline Road in Fort Lauderdale and reportedly left a young child strapped in a car seat while she went inside to shop.

She reportedly told investigators when she got back to the care hours later and was putting groceries away she realized the girl was there. Mitchell said she tried to cool the child down by placing her in front of the air conditioning, pouring some iced tea on her head and getting her to drink some it.

A BJ’s employee called 911.

When Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived, the child’s temperature was 105 degrees and she was having seizures.

She was initially taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where her temperature was measured at 106 degrees, before she was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators that she had asked family members to watch the child for her, but no one would do it.

Store surveillance video captured Mitchell arriving and then getting out of the car, locking the driver’s side door. She then opened the rear passenger side door on the driver’s side, where the child was, and manually lock it, according to the report. She then went around the vehicle and opened the other rear passenger door and manually locked it.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of Mitchell Locking Her Car

“Def Mitchell then proceeds to walk into BJ’s Wholesale, intentionally leaving her child victim in the locked vehicle,” according to the arrest report.

Mitchell has been charged with aggravated child abuse.