



WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – The Florida man accused of robbing from a Wilton Manors bank with a plastic bag over his head was arrested on Thursday.

Brian Martin Roberts, 40, is in federal custody after Fort Lauderdale police arrested him on separate charges from the alleged bank robbery.

Roberts walked into the We Florida Financial Credit Union on 2246 Wilton Drive and took off with an undisclosed amount of money on Tuesday, authorities said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Still images released by the FBI Miami Division showed the suspect wearing a black plastic bag with cut outs for his eyes while robbing the bank.

Roberts is expected to appear in Fort Lauderdale federal court on Friday.

The Wilton Manors Police Department, Fort Lauderdale Police Department and FBI Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force are still investigating the incident.