Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil is ready to anchor the offensive line this season.

CBS4’s Kim Bokamper sat down with Tunsil recently to talk about training camp, preseason games, and new head coach Brian Flores.

Tunsil, who ranks among the NFL’s best left tackles, says he is used to playing for a team that does not get a lot of respect.

“One thing about this football team is that we love being the underdog. “We’ve been the underdog for so long and we continue to be the underdog but we’ll come out and show the world,” he said while enjoying some spicy hot chicken wings at Bo’s Beach.

Between the hot wings, Tunsil spoke about new head coach Brian Flores, who comes from the New England Patriots, is very different from previous coaches, especially when it comes to how strict he is.

“We never had that before, somebody that has some much attention to detail,” he said. “One thing about Coach Flores is that he preaches conditioning and being the smartest football team and that’s something he’s going to do. You can’t be the smartest football player then get rid of him. He put his foot down. It’s his way or no way and that’s the way it is.”

The Miami Dolphins take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday night in Tampa in their second preseason game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.