MIAMI (CBSMimai) – Dozens of passengers finally arrived at Miami International Airport after being stuck on a plane for hours.

Passengers say they were stuck on Delta Airlines flight 2385 for nearly eight hours. The flight was scheduled to leave John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at around 3:52 p.m. but it didn’t take off until around 11:30 p.m.

“Between that time, the ac was off, they didn’t serve us water,” said passenger Sumeet Kapoor.

“One lady got very frustrated and decided to speak on behalf of the group. She said she was going to call 911 because she said we were having problems with our crew, she called the police which delayed us even further,” said passenger Gabby Rosenbloom.

One passenger tweeted that they were stuck with no food or water and that the captain had “no idea where the ground crew was.”

Other passengers reported a fight on board. The Port Authority Police told our sister station in New York they responded but made no arrests. They said the passengers were calm and not disruptive.

Delta Airlines has released a statement which said:

“Delta flight 2385 with service from JFK to Miami was delayed due to weather in both Miami and New York. Customers were offered both water and snack service while on the tarmac and were also offered the chance to take a bus back to the terminal given the plane was parked on a remote pad for quite some time. We apologize for the inconvenience and the plane has since taken off for Miami.”