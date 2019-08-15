



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video showing the last known movements of Norland High teacher Kameela Russell and her accused killer was released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

Former Norland Assistant Principal Ernest Roberts, 39, was arrested on June 14th and charged with Russell’s murder.

The surveillance video is from a security camera located at the home of one of Roberts’ neighbors on May 15th, the day of Russell’s disappearance.

In the video, Roberts is seen pulling into his driveway at 5:09 p.m. and coming in and out of his house on 1525 NW 203rd St. around 5:52 p.m.

At 6:03 p.m., Russell pulls into Roberts’ driveway in her black Audi, exits her car and enters the home.

Roberts is then seen walking out of his house and removing several large items from his car and taking them into his house at about 6:37 p.m.

The suspect comes out of his house again at 6:54 p.m., gets into Russell’s car and backs it in closer to the front door of his home. Roberts appears to open the trunk of the car and is seen coming in and out of the house and towards the trunk.

Police said Roberts comes back out at 7:10 p.m., drives away in the Audi and comes back home on foot later that night.

At no point is Russell seen leaving the house, according to police.

Ten days later, her body was pulled out of a Miami Gardens canal close to Roberts’ house.

Russell was wearing the same clothes she had on the day of her disappearance, said police.

A verification of death certificate revealed Russell died from blunt head injury and her death was ruled a homicide.

An arrest warrant said at 5:48 p.m., moments before Russell arrived at his house, Roberts turned off his own security cameras.

Cell phone records also show the last person to have any telephone contact with Russell was Roberts at 6:01 p.m.

Roberts’ lawyer told our news partners at the Miami Herald the footage isn’t accurate. He said Roberts was not the suspect who drove off in Russell’s Audi and never left his house the night of her disappearance.

However, the arrest warrant also states other evidence that led to Roberts’ arrest.

It states when detectives went to Roberts’ home, they spotted several drops of apparent blood by the front door. After a search warrant was obtained, police found several items with traces of blood in the master bedroom. They also found extensive evidence of efforts to clean up the residence and the smell of bleach was prevalent throughout the residence.

DNA tests showed the blood in Roberts’ master bedroom matched Russell.

A school employee at Linda Lentin K-8 Center, where Roberts worked, called investigators on May 20, and told them Roberts left him a note in a cabinet at the school, asking him to get rid of the Audi.

That employee refused to follow the orders and reported him to the police, which also led to his arrest.

Roberts has plead not guilty to the murder of Russell and is awaiting trial.