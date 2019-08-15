ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Star Wars fans are counting down the days until August 29th grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World Resort.

If you’re planning to be one of the first to visit the new land in the Disney Hollywood Studios, pack your patience.

The opening of Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland got off to a slow start. Annual passholder blackout dates, price hikes, the fears of huge crowds and only opening one of the lands two signature rides caused manageable crowds in the Galaxy’s Edge section and fewer people in the park.

Disney bloggers think Disney World will get larger crowds right away. So do company officials.

“The anticipation for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is unlike anything else we’re experiencing at Walt Disney World Resort,” said Maribeth Bisienere, senior vice president, Walt Disney World Parks.

Just like in the Disneyland opening, only one of the land’s two rides, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will open on opening day. The ride gives guests control of the iconic spacecraft as the ship hurtles through space on a smuggling mission.

The other ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will not open until December. When it does, guests will be put in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

At Savi’s Workshop, guests will be able to custom-build their own lightsabers. If robots are their thing, they can construct their own astromech droids at the DROID Depot.

While visiting the land, guests can stop for a drink at Oga’s Cantina or discover rare artifacts at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, among other immersive Star Wars experiences.