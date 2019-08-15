Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chaos erupted early Thursday morning after shots were fired outside a popular Miami club.
It happened around 1:37 a.m. at the District 3 nightclub in the area of NW 37th Street and 25th Avenue.
Rapper Jackomaniac said he was inside the club along with other rap and reality stars Ball Greezy and Tommie Lee when it happened. He said people started running, his car was hit multiple times.
Miami police said two men were dropped off after the shooting at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. There’s no word on their condition.
