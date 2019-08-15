MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just over a foot of rain has fallen in Miami and half a foot in Fort Lauderdale since the start of August and more is expected.

As a result, the is a Flood Watch in effect through 8 p.m. tonight.

The watch includes all cities east of US 27 in Broward County. In Miami-Dade, cities east of the Turnpike from the northern part of the county down to where it meets with US 1 are included. Also, from Cutler Bay down to Florida City.

South Florida and along with the rest of the Sunshine State remains under a densely-moist atmosphere with steering flow out of the southwest. So another day of spotty downpours is likely to begin by noon across Miami-Dade and then spread to Broward. The worst of the weather is forecast to occur around 2 p.m.

With the Flood Watch in effect, there is potential for flooding of roadways, including highways, and of flood-prone neighborhoods. Additionally, frequent lightning is a high threat with any storms that develop this afternoon. So remember, if you hear thunder then go indoors or stay indoors.

This stormy pattern will continue through Saturday then a bit of a dry-change may end this wet streak. Weather models are showing an area of drier air with Saharan Dust that will sneak its way into our atmosphere on Sunday. By this time a stronger Atlantic breeze will be in place which will also help to keep the east areas drier in the afternoon.