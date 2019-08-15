NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – There is a massive police presence in and around Miami Northwestern Senior High following a possible threat.
School does not start until Monday but teachers, the football team and the band were all evacuated from the campus located at 1100 NW 71st Street.
According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, a person was taken into custody after being found in the building following the evacuation.
That person is being treated as a suspect but officials do not know who the person is yet or if the threat was credible.
All this taking place as schools officials, including Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho were giving members of the media a tour of the new Miami-Dade County Public Schools Command Center.
CBS4’s Rielle Creighton was in the command center as the school evacuation was taking place and watched live as the suspect was captured in a stairwell.
