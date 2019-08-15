



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in a home on one of the Venetian islands.

Miami police said just after 3:30 a.m. they received a call about shots fired at the residence near Venetian Way and N Venetian Drive, just east of Biscayne Boulevard.

“There was some sort of a dispute at one of the homes on the Venetian Causeway, that argument escalated and there were shots fired. We do have a victim that was shot and is in critical condition,” said Miami police Commander Freddie Cruz.

The injured man was initially taken to Mt. Sinai Medical Center. From there he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“We do not have anyone in custody. We are asking anyone with any information that might be able to assist us in putting this puzzle together, please come forward,” said Cruz. “This is something that is very rare in this area so it is a concern to us.”

Police have not given a description of the shooter or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information which can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.