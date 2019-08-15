BRANDON (CBSMiami/AP) – A Florida woman who reportedly got into a fight with her ex-roommates, hit one with a baseball bat and bit off part of a child’s finger died after going into medical distress.
Kaynesha Rhodes, 24, arrived at the ex-roomies’ apartment near Tampa Tuesday night.
During an argument, she pointed the gun at them to keep them from leaving, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A fight broke out and officials said Rhodes bit off part of a child’s finger.
A neighbor called 911.
When deputies arrived, Rhodes was being restrained by someone at the apartment. After deputies handcuffed her, she fell ill and died.
An autopsy will be performed to see if she had prior medical conditions that played a role in her death.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
