MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bullets struck several vehicles while waiting at a railroad crossing as a train passed, after gunfire erupts between two drivers.
According to Miami Police, there was an altercation between two people at the Valero gas station on Northwest 2nd Avenue and 59th Street.
One of the two people took off and the other followed. However, police say, they were caught by a train and that is when they started shooting at each other.
As a result, police say, bullets hit numerous vehicles. A bullet may have grazed one person.
Police are investigating at two different locations including North Miami Avenue between 71st and 74th Street and at the Valero gas station where the original altercation started.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
