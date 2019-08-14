



WFOR/WBFS-TV

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Title : Web Producer – Per Diem

Reports to : Director of Digital Content

Description:

CBS Miami is looking for a person with a passion for changing the world through online interaction, to work with a television station website serving one of the most exciting communities in the nation.

This person should be web savvy, with an understanding of how to build online communities and develop compelling web content ranging from news to community information and entertainment, which will generate repeat visitors and increased traffic to our website. He or she should believe the future of media is online, be able to show us why, and have great ideas about integrating television and broadband.

This position supports news, content development, special projects, and community building for CBSMIAMI.com and 33mytv.com. You will be working with a committed, experienced team of web professionals excited to be on the cutting edge of new media in a variety of website formats, for a company with a solid commitment to digital media in all forms.

The successful candidate must show the ability to:

Develop and maintain Interactive web content

Significant experience of working editorially with varied forms of digital content across digital platforms.

Keep track of major local stories and make sure they are updated in a timely manner

Produce news and information content

Support, strengthen and extend the brand of the TV web site

Work with newsroom personnel for creating web content

Be social media savvy with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

Innovate and generate great ideas for making our sites unique

Help generate a buzz about the web content we create

Grow with the position

To meet these goals, a candidate should have:

Previous experience in print or broadcast journalism

Previous experience in web/social media

Familiarity with standard concepts, practices, and procedures for blogs, message-boards, chat rooms, and user-generated content

Basic knowledge of WordPress CMS platform

Excellent verbal, written and analytical skills, with the ability to write promotion copy and AP-style news

Strong motivation and work ethic

Good organizational skills and the ability to oversee projects from conception to delivery.

The ability to multi-task on deadline in a fast paced media publishing environment, working in a self-directed manner

MS Office skills

Adobe PhotoShop or similar graphics program

Flexibility in working hours including evenings/weekends

Bonus skills:

Video shooting and editing

Basic knowledge of HTML

Dreamweaver/Golive

Understanding of TV or Radio media

Editorial skills

Journalism or Communications background, with demonstrated news judgment

Broadcast experience in news, programming, production, or promotions a plus

EDUCATION:

Bachelors Degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing or other related field

Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers

E-Mail your resume, references (including website links if available), and salary requirements to:

Lisa Cilli

Director of Digital Content

lcilli@wfor.cbs.com

No Phone Calls, Please. E-Mail preferred.

It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that its continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.

Posted 8/13/19