Title: Web Producer – Per Diem
Reports to: Director of Digital Content
Description:
CBS Miami is looking for a person with a passion for changing the world through online interaction, to work with a television station website serving one of the most exciting communities in the nation.
This person should be web savvy, with an understanding of how to build online communities and develop compelling web content ranging from news to community information and entertainment, which will generate repeat visitors and increased traffic to our website. He or she should believe the future of media is online, be able to show us why, and have great ideas about integrating television and broadband.
This position supports news, content development, special projects, and community building for CBSMIAMI.com and 33mytv.com. You will be working with a committed, experienced team of web professionals excited to be on the cutting edge of new media in a variety of website formats, for a company with a solid commitment to digital media in all forms.
The successful candidate must show the ability to:
- Develop and maintain Interactive web content
- Significant experience of working editorially with varied forms of digital content across digital platforms.
- Keep track of major local stories and make sure they are updated in a timely manner
- Produce news and information content
- Support, strengthen and extend the brand of the TV web site
- Work with newsroom personnel for creating web content
- Be social media savvy with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Innovate and generate great ideas for making our sites unique
- Help generate a buzz about the web content we create
- Grow with the position
To meet these goals, a candidate should have:
- Previous experience in print or broadcast journalism
- Previous experience in web/social media
- Familiarity with standard concepts, practices, and procedures for blogs, message-boards, chat rooms, and user-generated content
- Basic knowledge of WordPress CMS platform
- Excellent verbal, written and analytical skills, with the ability to write promotion copy and AP-style news
- Strong motivation and work ethic
- Good organizational skills and the ability to oversee projects from conception to delivery.
- The ability to multi-task on deadline in a fast paced media publishing environment, working in a self-directed manner
- MS Office skills
- Adobe PhotoShop or similar graphics program
- Flexibility in working hours including evenings/weekends
Bonus skills:
- Video shooting and editing
- Basic knowledge of HTML
- Dreamweaver/Golive
- Understanding of TV or Radio media
- Editorial skills
- Journalism or Communications background, with demonstrated news judgment
- Broadcast experience in news, programming, production, or promotions a plus
EDUCATION:
Bachelors Degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing or other related field
Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
E-Mail your resume, references (including website links if available), and salary requirements to:
Lisa Cilli
Director of Digital Content
lcilli@wfor.cbs.com
No Phone Calls, Please. E-Mail preferred.
It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that its continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.
Posted 8/13/19
