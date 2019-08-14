MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amid South Florida’s relentless rain and drenching downpours, someone captured video of a waterspout in Miami Wednesday afternoon.

The video was posted on Twitter after it came over the Rickenbacker Causeway around 1:00 p.m.

Besides the threat for additional heavy downpours prompting the issuance of a flood watch for all of metro Miami-Dade and Broward, the developing storms created gusty winds and even a few funnel clouds including the waterspout that formed near Virginia Key.

Waterspouts are common in South Florida waters as the smooth ocean surface allows thunderstorm updrafts to pull any wind swirls up into the cloud base. More funnel clouds are possible this week as strong storms are expected to continue.

While waterspouts look like tornadoes, they are generally much weaker, last for a short time, and unless they move over land, are only dangerous if they happen to pass over a boat. They generally form and disappear in a relatively small area. Boaters are warned to navigate away from heavy rain where the waterspouts may appear.