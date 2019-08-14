MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills says he and team owner Stephen Ross have met and “agreed to disagree” following a dispute over a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.
Stills says he spoke to Ross over the phone and talked about the wide receiver’s public comments that Ross couldn’t both claim to fight for equality and stand against racism while supporting President Trump.
“Our conversation was short and we agreed to disagree,” Stills said Wednesday. “We both said that there wasn’t any hard feelings and our focus was on trying to win games this year.”
It started last week when the Washington Post reported on Ross hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump in the Hamptons.
Stills then tweeted an image of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, or RISE, home page, adding the caption “you can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement then open your doors to trump.”
The organization’s page references it “educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”
