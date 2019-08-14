MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The metro and coastal areas of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm counties are under a Flood Watch until 9 p.m.
CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said storms will develop late morning into the afternoon. Some of these scattered storms could produce heavy downpours that may lead to localized flooding on streets, canals, areas with poor drainage, and other low lying areas.
The National Weather Service issued the watch due to today’s potentially heavy rainfall combined with our very wet conditions thank to storm over the last few days.
Over the next few days, we’ll have plenty of moisture around and that means we’ll see the chance for afternoon and evening storms through Friday.
The good news is forecast models show drier air moving in this weekend to lower the rain chance a bit. However, Saturday and Sunday we’ll still have the potential for spotty storms.
