



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new school year is upon us.

Kids in Broward start Wednesday.

In Miami-Dade, classes resume Monday, August 19th.

At this point, you’ve either recently met your child’s teacher or will hopefully have a chance to meet them very soon.

It’s a meeting and conversation you definitely want to be prepared for.

Today’s “Lauren’s List,” explains four things you should tell your child’s teacher at the beginning of the school year to set them up for success.

Health Concerns

This could be anything from food allergies to asthma to letting them know your child burns easily out in the sun. No concern is too small when it comes to your child’s health. Letting the school know is a start, but the teacher is at the front lines. Make sure they know about any medication that may need to be administered in an emergency.

Family Life

Perhaps a parent is chronically ill or there was a recent loss in the family. Maybe mom or dad is deployed. It’s important for teachers to know these things as certain situations at home could impact a child’s ability to learn in the classroom. Of course, privacy is key, so only share what you’re comfortable disclosing.

Learning Styles

These can vary from child to child and a teacher has a very tough task of trying to teach a classroom full of kids all at once. While they may not always be able to cater to one child’s specific style, let the teacher know how your child learns best. That way, if they’re struggling in one particular area, the teacher will have another tool available to try to help them master the material. If your child has an IEP or 504 Plan, let the teacher know that as well.

Your Support

Let the teacher know you’re in his or her corner! Raising and educating kids is definitely a team effort. And while sometimes the parent-teacher dynamic can seem adversarial, in the end, everyone simply wants to see the student thrive and reach their full potential!

