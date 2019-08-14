  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead facility for unaccompanied minors may not be closed for very long.

According to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, the Homestead detention facility for migrant children will reopen as early as October.

The facility was officially shut down less than two weeks ago.

Last Monday CBS4 reported the Department of Health and Human Services announced all the children who were previously housed there had been reunited with family members, linked with a sponsor or transferred to another facility.

 

