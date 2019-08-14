Comments
DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man accused of threatening his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray was arrested on Monday.
Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan said 61-year-old Larry Adams complained about his neighbor’s loud music coming from a car in the parking lot of their Daytona apartment complex.
Police say Adams sprayed four of his neighbors with roach spray and swung his nunchucks in a threatening manner and hit himself, which resulted in a cut on his head.
Adams is charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Volusia County jail records don’t list a lawyer for Adams.
