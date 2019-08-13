MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It could be a dream scenario for any child, hundreds of dollars to spend on a shopping spree. But when you don’t have a home, it’s worth more.

Chapman Partnership, a homeless assistance organization, along with Papa John’s and the Miami Heat provided 30 children with a $200 dollar gift card each for a shopping spree at Target for school supplies.

For seven-year-old Cayshon, whose family is now back on their feet but was formerly homeless, it meant getting the essentials when times are tough.

“Notebooks, uniforms,” he said.

“A lot of the children aren’t as fortunate to get these kinds of privileges and get exactly what they need for school, so it’s a blessing and I’m grateful,” said Cayshon’s father Tennyison Young.

Now add a basketball legend to the mix. Retired Heat star Glen Rice was just a part of the all-star escort for the families.

“There’s not any amount of money that can put on a kid’s enjoyment, being able to go out there and get what they need,” he said.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joined the kids on their shopping spree. For him it was personal.

“When I was 17-years-old I was homeless in this community, I know what it’s like to live and sleep on the street,” he said.

A day like today, said Carvahlo, can set the stage for an entire year.

“To ensure that their first day of school is as happy as everybody else’s, that they lack nothing, that they have the dignity and humanity, that they are deserving,” he said.

“It’s a blessing, I’m really grateful for it,” said Tennyison Young.