



WILTON MANORS (CBSMiami) – A Florida man wore a plastic bag with eye cut-outs when he robbed a bank in Wilton Manors on Tuesday morning.

The bank robber walked into the We Florida Financial Credit Union on 2246 Wilton Drive and demanded money, authorities said.

The FBI has not said how much money was taken.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Still images released by the bureau’s Miami Division shows the suspect wearing a grey long-sleeve with the words “Calvin Klein” on it, dark-colored shorts and the black plastic bag over his head.

An additional photo was released showing the suspect without the bag over his head. He appears to have blonde hair and has glasses on.

Investigators have not said if the man was armed during the incident.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity and arrest of the suspect is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.