LEHIGH ACRES (CBSMiami/AP) — An 18-year-old driver was cited after he reportedly hit a school bus on the first day of school, injuring a second-grader.
David McChesney Hughes is accused of running a stop sign Monday morning and smashing into the bus. The crash left the front of the truck mangled and the school bus in a ditch.
Hughes received a citation for failure to stop.
The Florida Highway Patrol said an 8-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The bus driver, Lattisa Teteria Perry-Bro, also suffered minor injuries.
There were five students were on the bus heading to Gateway Elementary School. Four of the five students were wearing seatbelts.
