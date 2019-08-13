HOLIDAY (CBSMiami/AP) — A 35-year-old caretaker was arrested after a year old baby left in her care overdosed on fentanyl.
Heather Revell was taken into custody Sunday and charged with child neglect and possession of heroin.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Revell told deputies she injected herself with fentanyl-laced heroin Saturday. Revell said she cleared away the drugs and paraphernalia, but the baby must have ingested something left out.
The baby was lethargic and unresponsive when deputies arrived. Pasco County Fire Rescue gave the baby Narcan and took her to the hospital. She’s expected to recover.
Deputies found used syringes and crushed Xanax in the home and fentanyl in Revell’s purse, according to her arrest report.
