



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Congress is now investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide, with new reports raising questions about the federal jail where he was being held. People familiar with the jail’s inner workings say one of Epstein’s guards on the night he died wasn’t a regular correction officer.

In addition, FBI agents and police arrived by boat to a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands where Epstein had an estate.

CBS News obtained pictures of more than a dozen federal agents raiding the private estate on Little St. James Island, sometimes referred to as “pedophile island” in the aftermath of Epstein’s initial prosecution in 2007-2008.

They were seen arriving by boat and then riding golf carts to the estate.

Monday’s raid came just two days after Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell while in federal custody in Manhattan. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced deceased.

Monday, Attorney General William Barr called for investigations by the FBI and Inspector General and warned that “any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

Any evidence seized in the private island raid could prove key to prosecutors as they seek to press charges against Epstein’s associates.

CBS News has also learned that the morning of Jeffrey Epstein’s death there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell. Guards attempted to revive him while saying “breathe, Epstein, breathe.”

There are also new reports raising questions about the federal jail where he was being held. One of Epstein’s guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the night he died was reportedly not a regular corrections officer.

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr criticized the detention center where the disgraced financier was held. “We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” Barr said. “I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

With Epstein gone, potential co-conspirators involved in his alleged sex-trafficking network are shifting into focus. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is one of four women accused of recruiting underage girls for sex. She’s denied those claims in the past and has not been charged with a crime. Maxwell is said to be Epstein’s ex-girlfriend turned business associate. Her current location is unknown.

“She was more of a partner in his obsession, really,” said Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown, who spent more than two years looking into Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal. “And there are allegations that she was involved in having sex with some of these girls as well.”

Court documents from 2011 reveal Epstein controlled several apartments in a building just blocks from his $77 million New York townhouse and allegedly housed “underage girls from all over the world.”

CBS News has also learned that Epstein’s estranged brother Mark was called and he identified Epstein’s body seen here being removed from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s office has performed an autopsy, but the results are still pending.

Pathologist Dr. Joe Cohen says it’s not unusual that the ME didn’t immediately release a cause of death. Cohen says it’s likely the ME is reviewing photographs, police reports and other documents to help confirm findings from the autopsy. He says it’s “pretty commonplace” to delay releasing the death certificate for weeks.

Epstein died Saturday in what prison officials said was an apparent suicide. The 66-year-old had been jailed awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

In an interview with CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC, a former Florida corrections worker said Epstein was “treated like a celebrity” during his 13-month stint in a county jail after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. She claims his cell was regularly left unlocked and she saw him move freely through the dormitory area, sometimes completely naked, without repercussions.

In a court filing Monday, Epstein’s accusers said that the agreement he negotiated with federal prosecutors in Florida over a decade ago to grant immunity to his possible accomplices should be thrown out now that he is dead. Under that 2008 agreement, Epstein pleaded guilty to prostitution-related state charges and served 13 months behind bars.

At the time of his death, Epstein was being held without bail and faced up to 45 years in prison on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month.