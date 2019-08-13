  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Several members of the Coral Springs Police Department were honored for their response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting during a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

The officers and first responders were awarded the Life Saving Award from the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA).

Law enforcement officials gathered at Coral Springs City Hall for the recognition, where the department received the award from FPCA Executive Director Amy Mercer.

Coral Springs Police Department receives Life Saving Award from Florida Police Chiefs Association for response to MSD tragedy. (CBS4)

Chief Clyde Perry accepted the achievement and spoke proudly of the swift action taken by his officers during the tragedy.

“I am proud of the quick response of our officers during this horrific incident. They relied on their training, specifically in active killer response and use of life-saving bleeding control, to quickly enter the school, evacuate and treat injured victims,” Chief Perry said.

Chief Clyde Perry receives Life Saving Award on behalf of Coral Springs PD. (CBS4)

According to the FPCA, over 140 Coral Spring officers responded to the massacre.

The FPCA’s president, Chief Kenneth Albano, praised the department for its heroic efforts and reminded those in attendance about the often forgotten duty of a police officer.

“Incidents, like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, serve as a reminder that officers are often
the first on-scene to provide vital life-saving medical response,” Albano said. “The officers we are honoring from Coral Springs showed tremendous bravery, while relying on their training. Officers risk their lives every day to
protect their communities.”

