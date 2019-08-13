MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 22-year-old University of Miami student is in jail instead of preparing to start class after getting arrested on drug trafficking charges for allegedly selling LSD to undercover DEA agents.

According to police, Carter Key arranged the sale of 50 LSD tablets for $400 on August 12.

Police say the transaction took place at 5885 Ponce de Leon Boulevard in the Downstairs Market close to UM’s Alex Rodriguez Baseball Stadium.

Agents took Key into custody without incident.

In bond court Tuesday, Key broke down in tears as his attorney spoke to the judge explaining that Key is a magna cum laude graduate from UM’s Frost School of Music in Jazz Ensemble and is set to start the Masters program.

He has no priors and his attorney says he is not a flight risk.

The judge set bond at $30,000 on charges of trafficking LSD and possession of LSD within 1,000 feet of a school.