



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Jeffrey Epstein’s death does nothing to ease the pain his accusers say they live with every day, years after they say he sexually abused them.

“They were robbed of the chance to see justice and to see him held accountable for these crimes,” says Miami Herald Reporter Julie K. Brown.

Brown uncovered the secret deal made eleven years ago when Epstein avoided federal prosecution for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minor girls.

Brown interviewed many of Epstein’s accusers.

She says they feel let down by the criminal justice system for not holding Epstein accountable earlier and for now allowing him to die in jail while awaiting trial.

But she says even though the criminal case against Epstein is over, his enablers can still be held accountable.

“We know he had schedulers. Pilots who transported the girls. There are a whole array of people. Federal prosecutors are working on this case,” Brown said.

At the same time, new civil cases against Epstein are moving forward.

The question is how much was Epstein worth and whether his money is tied up and protected.

Attorney Jack Scarola, who represents some of Epstein’s South Florida accusers, says there may be charities who will argue for their share of Epstein’s money.

“Whoever is the intended beneficiary of the assets is likely to be fighting to preserve whatever they have. But Epstein’s death does not end the liability of his estate. There is still a chance at preserving recovery for the victims,” he says.

Even though Epstein takes many secrets to the grave, there is a renewed call for victims to come forward.

“Let’s get to the bottom of this. You have nothing to fear. Jeffrey Epstein is gone,” said Lisa Bloom, a California based attorney who also represents some of Epstein’s accusers.

Bloom says she realizes the civil cases could take years to get to court, but she is in it for the long haul.