NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiam) – People are being urged to stay out of the water at Oleta River State Park, Greynolds Park, and beaches to the north and south of the Haulover inlet because of a sewage spill.

The spill happened in a wastewater line 2500 NE 163 Street.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said crews are unable to turn off the flow to the 48-inch line that transports wastewater west to the North District Wastewater Treatment Plant because it would impact sewer service to the cities of Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, and the Eastern Shores community of North Miami Beach.

Signs have been posted about staying out of the water in the affected area which is bounded by Maule Lake to the north, the Intracoastal to the east, Haulover Inlet to the south, and the mainland to the west.

Not only should people avoid swimming in the affected areas but also skip fishing and boating in them as well.

Crews are trying to repair the spill as quickly as possible.