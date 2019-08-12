SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Back in June, one of the best hockey players to ever hit the ice for the Florida Panthers announced his retirement.

On Monday, the organization revealed they would be honoring legendary goalie Roberto Luongo with his own jersey retirement ceremony.

It will be held during the March 7, 2020 game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Luongo will be the first Panthers player to have his jersey retired. The only other numbers retired by the franchise are No. 37 for Wayne Huizenga, who created and founded the Panthers, and No. 93 for the team’s first president Bill Torrey.

Luongo will become the first #FlaPanthers player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired on March 7, 2020. » https://t.co/q7q72fVI6l pic.twitter.com/SZd1bykdvr — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 12, 2019

Luongo, who played 19 seasons in the NHL, holds several Panthers franchise records for goaltending, such as games played (572), wins (230) and shutouts (38).

Only one goalie in NHL history played in more than Luongo’s 1,044 games. That’s Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur.

Luongo also ranks third in all-time NHL wins with 489, as well as ninth in shutouts with 77.

He was originally traded to the Panthers on June 24th, 2000 in a trade with the New York Islanders. He stayed in Florida until 2006.

However, he was brought back in 2014 thanks to a trade deadline deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Although Luongo has played for other teams outside of South Florida, he has continued to live in Parkland during the offseason and train there.

Luongo said he plans to stay in Parkland with his family, even as a retired man.