  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lightning Strike, Local TV, Miami News, Palm Beach

WELLINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Two weeks after she was struck by lightning while repairing a roof, a Palm Beach woman has died.

Romelia Ramirez, 20, died of her injuries on Friday. She and five male co-workers were struck by lightning on July 30th.

Officials say Ramirez was standing near an air conditioning unit when she took a direct hit from the lightning, which knocked her to the ground from the top of a two-story townhouse. Another worker was knocked off from a ladder and hit his head. He survived his injuries.

The four other workers were treated at the scene or at a hospital and sent home.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments