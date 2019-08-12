Comments
WELLINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Two weeks after she was struck by lightning while repairing a roof, a Palm Beach woman has died.
Romelia Ramirez, 20, died of her injuries on Friday. She and five male co-workers were struck by lightning on July 30th.
Officials say Ramirez was standing near an air conditioning unit when she took a direct hit from the lightning, which knocked her to the ground from the top of a two-story townhouse. Another worker was knocked off from a ladder and hit his head. He survived his injuries.
The four other workers were treated at the scene or at a hospital and sent home.
